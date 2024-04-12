Building beds and building character: Jasper Place High School students help families in need

Local students put their carpentry skills to use building beds for Edmonton families in need.

Jasper Place High School and charity organization Sleep in Heavenly Peace have partnered to spread awareness and create solutions for bedless families in our city.

Julie Parr, director of marketing and communications for Sleep In Heavenly Peace Edmonton Charter, told CTV News Edmonton how the demand for beds is rising and how the students’ help really comes through for those families.

"About two to three per cent of kids in our community don't have a bed to sleep in," Parr said. "We've delivered well over 700 beds. Our waitlist is sitting at over 400 beds, and we literally can't keep up."

While building beds is good for the community, Parr believes that it also builds the students’ character.

"They are future community leaders," added Parr. "For them to take this on, to have a sense of the needs in our community and be willing to participate in solving these problems and helping fellow community members and maybe fellow kids is pretty hopeful for our future."

The bed-building project is done over several sessions throughout the year and Parr hopes to get at least 40 beds made using funds donated by Telus Friendly Future Foundation.

Due to the school’s participation, Sleep In Heavenly Peace is able to keep up with inventory and meet demands especially during the winter months, since they have wood shops available to build beds throughout the year.

To learn more about the charity’s cause, or to get involved, visit the Sleep In Heavenly Peace website.