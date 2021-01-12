EDMONTON -- Fire destroyed a building in southeast Edmonton Monday night..

Flames broke out at the industrial building near 71 Street at 69 Avenue around 11 p.m.

No one was inside the building and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The fire was brought under control around 12:45 a.m. Fire crews were still on the scene Tuesday morning putting out hot spots.

This is a developing story, more details will be provided as they become available.