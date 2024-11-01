Bullet found in wall of Edmonton school after Halloween shooting: police

Police are looking for information after a shooting on Halloween left a bullet lodged in the exterior wall of an Edmonton school.

Officers were called to 162 Avenue and 55 Street at 9:53 p.m.

Investigators on scene found the bullet in the wall of Dr. Donald Massey School.

Police believe the shooting happened at the intersection near the northwest portion of the school parking lot.

Police say a shooting on Oct. 31, 2024 happened where the blue star is shown on the map. (Source: Edmonton Police Service)

No injuries have been reported.

"Currently, we continue to investigate if the shooting was random or targeted," Acting Staff Sgt. Marc Goudreau said in a Friday news release. "Nevertheless, when a shooting takes place in a public space, particularly near a school, it is a reminder of the dangers bystanders face."

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has video from the area is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.