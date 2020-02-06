EDMONTON -- Two local burn survivors are teaming up to share their stories of tragedy and recovery with elementary school students during Burn Awareness Week.

Spencer Beach and Kelly Falardeau spoke to students at Daniel Woodall Elementary School in Windermere Thursday morning.

Beach, who suffered 3rd and 4th degree burns to 90 per cent of his body after a serious workplace fire 16 years ago is now a professional speaker and author.

He says the message of fire safety goes hand in hand with victims' treatment and recovery.

“We’re trying to do prevention with the children, let them know the different ways you can be burned and protect yourself. But at the same time we want to do the long term recovery part... what it’s like to live with our scars." Beach said.

Falardeau was two years old when she received burns in a house fire. Bullied for her looks throughout her childhood, she focuses her speeches on self-empowerment.

“We think that we have to be perfect. People are bombarded by so many social media messages," she said. "We don’t have to be perfect in order to be beautiful.”

“It’s not what you look like on the outside, it’s all about your inner beauty," she added.

Falardeau and Beach are fundraising for the University Hospital Foundation during Burn Awareness Week. They hope to raise $30,000.

The money will help fund research and recovery aspects to aid future burn survivors with their injuries and their return back to a normal life.