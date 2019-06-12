

CTV News Edmonton





Human remains found in a burned travel trailer in Conklin have been identified as William George Tremblay, 54.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate the suspicious death. Tremblay’s remains were discovered on Apr. 8, 2019.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in contact with William Tremblay prior to April 8, 2019 or has any information to contact Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-488-4040. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).