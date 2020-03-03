EDMONTON -- In their continuing efforts to reduce prostitution in the city, the Edmonton Police Service said an arrest record in such a case can limit travel options outside of Canada.

Buying sex is a crime in all circumstances and can affect your ability to travel. EPS targets sex buyers to reduce demand, educate offenders and support victims. To learn more visit: https://t.co/jKOMJWXaXY #rethinkyourchoice #yeg pic.twitter.com/tolo0u9WZJ — Edmonton Police (@edmontonpolice) February 18, 2020

"I can tell you that over the last three years we have charged about 550 individuals for Obtaining Sexual Services for Consideration," EPS Det. Dan Duiker said in a statement to CTV News Edmonton.

Paying for sex is illegal in Canada and Duiker said one of the biggest concerns of people involved in these cases is how it can affect their ability to travel outside the country.

"I spoke with U.S Customs about this, and they advised me that a charge such as this can prohibit travel to the United States," Duiker said.

Det. Duiker said the U.S. considers the crime to be “moral turpitude,” which is "an act or behavior that gravely violates the sentiment or accepted standard of the community."

There are more than 2,000 ads for sexual services put online in Edmonton every week, according to EPS, saying this shows there is a demand for such services.

Anyone with information on people buying sex in Edmonton can go to the Report A John.

EPS said that at least 283 reports have been received through the program since 2017.