EDMONTON -- The City of Edmonton will have a new fire chief next month.

The city announced Tuesday that Joe Zatylny will be moving into the vacant chief of Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) job June 1.

“With more than 25 years of emergency service experience, including over 10 years in senior fire leadership roles, we are fortunate and excited to have Joe lead Edmonton Fire Rescue Services and continue its legacy of exceptional work,” Interim City Manager Adam Laughlin said in a news release.

Zatylny has been serving as deputy chief with the Calgary Fire Department since 2015.

The incoming chief’s biography shows that while serving as Deputy Fire Chief in Calgary he oversaw several areas, including mental and physical health and wellness, Fire Training Academy, 911 service management and hazardous materials response and support.

“Building on the strengths of Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, incoming chief Zatylny has been given a clear mandate to evolve and enhance EFRS to meet the demands of a changing, growing and diverse city,” said Rob Smyth, deputy city manager of citizen services, in a news release.

“We expect he will focus his leadership on strengthening our frontline fire rescue services, fire prevention programs and public education to make the city a safer and healthier place,” said Smyth.

The chief of EFRS position was left vacant in February when former chief Ken Block resigned to become fire commissioner in Victoria, Australia.