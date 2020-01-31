EDMONTON -- Starting in April, if you want a burger from Peters' Drive-In, you won't have to drive to Calgary — just Calgary Trail.

Construction is in the final stages for the location in the area of Calgary Trail and 51 Avenue.

The company hopes to open the drive-thru in early April and the indoor portion soon after, but a big focus will be to eat outside in the summer.

"We're doing our best to incorporate a lot of green space into the design," said Peters' Drive-In president Joanne Rowe.

The first Peters' opened in 1964 and expanded into Red Deer only five years ago, but the burger institution is well-known all the way north.

"We have lots of anecdotal evidence that points to the fact that we're recognized in Edmonton," Rowe said.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Bill Fortier