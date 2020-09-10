EDMONTON -- A Camrose medical clinic employee has been fined and given 180 hours of community service after improperly accessing health records of friends and others.

According to the office of the privacy commissioner, Olivia Franc accessed the files at the Smith Clinic where she worked.

Her employer reported the privacy breach in June 2018.

According to the OIPC, “Ms. Franc accessed the health records of close acquaintances, friends and others in the community. The accesses were made without a legitimate reason to do so. For one of the accesses, Ms. Franc further disclosed an individual’s health information to a friend.”

She was put on a three-year probation after pleading guilty Sept. 2, and is not allowed to access files for that time.

It is an offence to access records in contravention of the Health Information Act.