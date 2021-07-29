Advertisement
Camrose RCMP investigate theft of 500-pound church bell
Published Thursday, July 29, 2021 5:13PM MDT
Camrose RCMP released a photo of a church bell similar to the one that was stolen. COURTESY: Camrose RCMP.
Share:
EDMONTON -- Mounties are investigating after a 500-pound church bell was stolen south of Edmonton earlier this month.
The bell was stolen from the Ukrainian Catholic Church – Exaltation of the Holy Cross in Hay Lakes, Alta., between July 19 and 24.
The missing copper bell is engraved with the lettering “shawaga.”
RCMP are asking anyone with information on the missing bell to contact police.