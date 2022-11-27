Canada ends scoring drought at men's World Cup but can't hold off Croatia

Canada forward Alphonso Davies (19) looks to play the ball in front of Croatia defender Josip Juranovic (22), midfielder Luka Modric (10) and midfielder Marcelo Brozovic (11) during first half group F World Cup soccer action at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette) Canada forward Alphonso Davies (19) looks to play the ball in front of Croatia defender Josip Juranovic (22), midfielder Luka Modric (10) and midfielder Marcelo Brozovic (11) during first half group F World Cup soccer action at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov give Canada 1st Davis Cup title

Canada won its first Davis Cup title on Sunday, beating Australia behind victories from Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Montreal's Auger-Aliassime beat Australia's Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday to clinch Canada's first Davis Cup championship. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., won Canada's first singles match -- 6-2, 6-4 over Thanasi Kokkinakis -- on Sunday.

Pockets of shelling across Ukraine as wintry warfare looms

Russian forces struck eastern and southern Ukraine early Sunday as utility crews scrambled to restore power, water and heating with the onset of snow and frigid temperatures, while civilians continued to leave the southern city of Kherson because of the devastation wreaked by recent attacks and their fears of more ahead.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island