Workers with Canada Post in Edmonton, most of Manitoba, and locations in Ontario and New Brunswick walked off the job Friday as rotating strikes continued for a fourth week.

Canada Post said workers with the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) started strikes in Edmonton. Major cities in Manitoba were also hit, including Winnipeg (except for the processing plant), Brandon, Portage La Prairie, The Pas, Dauphin, Flin Flon and Thompson.

Workers in Port Hope, Orangeville and Markham, Ontario, and one letter carrier depot in downtown Toronto were on the picket line, along with workers in Moncton and Saint John, New Brunswick.

Strikes ended in Victoria, Montreal, St. John’s and other locations in Ontario.

On Wednesday, the employer tabled an offer to the union which will expire at midnight Saturday, November 17. Canada Post said their offer includes pay increases and a signing bonus, and addresses a number of safety concerns.

The union said the rotating strikes had created backlogs in the delivery network, and customers could still see delivery delays of several days. Mail and parcels won’t be delivered or picked up in areas that are impacted while the union continues the strike.