Two years after ground was broken on the high-rise, the tallest tower in Edmonton was topped off Friday.

Standing at 251 metres tall, the 69-storey Stantec Tower features 29 floors of commercial workspace, with the remaining 37 useable floors topped off with 483 condominiums, called SKY residences.

A number of companies have already signed on to the commercial workspace, including Stantec, Dentons Canada LLP, DLA Piper, and PwC Canada.

The commercial portion of the building was topped off one year ago. The developer said Stantec started moving in in October. Eventually, the company’s 1,500 Edmonton employees will work out of what will become Stantec’s global headquarters.

The developer said Stantec provided architecture and engineering services for the tower. The building is targeted for LEED Gold certification for the exterior, and LEED Silver certification for the interior, along with FitWel certification.