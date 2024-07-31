Canadian Blood Services says blood donations are needed to ensure steady supply

Canadian Blood Services (CBS) is asking the public to help combat blood and plasma shortages.

According to a statement released by CBS, hospitals' demand for blood and blood products have increased while donations have taken a hit.

CBS said only one in two Canadians are eligible to donate blood, however they only see one out of 76 people actually donating.

The criteria for donating blood has recently changed, allowing many who weren't able to donate previously to do so.

People with blood types O-negative, O-positive or B-negative are asked to donate as soon as possible – people with other blood types are still encouraged to donate.

The Canadian Blood Services clinic on Whyte Avenue has 471 appointments to fill over the upcoming weekend. It is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

CBS's goal is to fill every appointment throughout the long-weekend and the rest of the summer to ensure there is enough supply for patients needing blood and plasma.

To see if you are eligible to donate blood, there is a blood donation eligibility quiz available on the CBS website.

To book an appointment, click the link, use the GiveBlood app available on the App Store or on Google Play Store or call 1-888-236-6283.