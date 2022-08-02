Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies to donate World Cup earnings to charity
Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies says he will donate his World Cup earnings to charity.
"Canada welcomed me and my family and gave us the opportunity for a better life," Davies said in a social media post Tuesday. 'It enabled me to live my dreams. It’s a great honour to play for Canada and I want to give back, so I’ve decided that I will donate this years World Cup earnings to charity."
The 21-year-old Bayern Munich fullback was born in a Ghanaian refugee camp after his parents fled the civil war in Liberia. The family came to Canada when Davies was five, eventually settling in Edmonton.
Just how much Davies' take of Canada's proceeds from the World Cup, which kicks off Nov. 21 in Qatar, will be has yet to be determined.
Canada Soccer and the men's national team continue compensation negotiations, dissatisfaction over which caused the players to boycott a planned friendly against Panama in June in Vancouver. They reportedly were asking for an after-tax payment equivalent to 40 per cent of the expected eight-figure payout.
At the 2018 World Cup in Russia, FIFA provided a total of US$791 million to the 32 participating teams, up 40 per cent compared to the 2014 tournament.
Of that, US$400 million was paid out as prize money, ranging from US$38 million to the winner, US$28 million to the runner-up and US$24 million to the third-place team to US$8 million to each of the teams eliminated at the group stage.
Each qualified team also received US$1.5 million to cover preparation costs, meaning all teams were guaranteed at least US$9.5 million each for their participation in the 2018 World Cup.
Qatar marks only Canada's second trip to the men's World Cup, following the 1986 tournament in Mexico where Canada exited after losses to France, Hungary and the Soviet Union.
Davies has quickly become the face of the Canadian team, currently ranked fourth in CONCACAF at No. 43 in the world rankings. With a record of 8-2-4, the Canadian men turned heads by topping the final round of World Cup qualifying in the region, which covers North and Central America and the Caribbean.
Davies, who has 12 goals and 15 assists in 32 appearances for Canada, was sidelined earlier this year after developing symptoms of myocarditis, a mild heart condition, following a bout of COVID-19. The illness kept him out of Canada's final six World Cup qualifying matches.
Davies returned to action in early April and was named CONCACAF men's player of the year in 2021 that same month.
The young Canadian signed a contract extension with Bayern in April 2020 that will keep him at the German powerhouse for another two years through June 2025.
Davies has already won the UEFA Champions League (2020), German league title (2019, ’20 and ’21), DFB Cup (2019 and ’20) DFL Supercup (2020, ’21 and ’22), UEFA Supercup (2020) and FIFA Club World Cup (2020) with Bayern.
Davies was signed by Bayern from the Vancouver Whitecaps in the summer of 2018 in a US$22-million transfer deal, an MLS record at the time. He started to train with Bayern that November after the end of the Whitecaps season.
Davies shared his story of coming to Canada at the FIFA Congress in Moscow in June 2018 as part of the joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup. Canadian soccer officials credit his powerful presentation for helping push the bid over the finish line.
In March 2021, Davies became a global goodwill ambassador for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2022
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, defying Beijing
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday night despite threats from Beijing of serious consequences, becoming the highest-ranking American official to visit the self-ruled island claimed by China in 25 years.
U.K. authorities charge man with intending to 'injure or alarm' Queen Elizabeth II
British prosecutors have charged a man with intending to 'injure or alarm' Queen Elizabeth II after he was arrested at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day.
How does period pain feel? Canadian company tests men's pain tolerance with simulator
Canadian company Somedays aims to break down the stigma surrounding menstrual cramps by putting men’s tolerance for suffering to the test with a period-pain simulator.
Why the official repudiation of the Doctrine of Discovery is necessary: lawyer
Pope Francis did not directly mention the Doctrine of Discovery when he delivered his apology to residential school survivors, which has prompted criticism that his remarks failed to fully recognize the Catholic Church’s role in the residential school system.
Father of 4-year-old girl fatally struck by train in Mississauga, Ont. speaks out
The father of a four-year-old girl who was struck and killed by a GO train in Mississauga, Ont. last week is speaking out for the first time since the accident.
An NRA charity planned to raffle an AR-15 at a Texas event. Then Uvalde families protested and the group lost its site
A fundraiser for a charity affiliated with the powerful National Rifle Association won't be held as planned Saturday at a municipal facility in Texas after relatives of children slaughtered in May at an elementary school some 40 miles away lobbied city council members to deny the event its venue.
Chilean authorities investigate mysterious large sinkhole near copper mine
Chilean authorities started investigating on Monday a mysterious sinkhole about 25 metres in diameter that appeared over the weekend in a mining area in the north of the country.
Canada sanctions Russian military officers over atrocities in Bucha
The Canadian government is imposing sanctions on dozens of Russian military officers whose troops are accused of committing atrocities against Ukrainian civilians.
Montrealer faces life sentence after officials say his drugs killed 4 people in U.S.
A Montreal man is facing a life sentence in the United States after pleading guilty to importing fentanyl into that country from his Canadian prison cell.
Calgary
-
Alberta now vaccinating children under 5 against COVID-19
Alberta is now accepting bookings for COVID-19 vaccinations and administering the shots for children ages six months to five years.
-
Multiple fires set inside Calgary city hall: police
Calgary police say one man was taken into custody on Tuesday morning after several fires were set inside city hall.
-
Calgary police to gift Frosters coupons to kind kids in 'Operation Freeze'
Police will be gifting Calgary kids with sweet treats in an effort to recognize youth who are contributing positively to the community.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon residents asked to search property as hunt of for missing woman, son continues
More than a week ago a Saskatoon mother and her son were reported missing, now a call is going out for property owners to look for anything out the ordinary.
-
Summer storm hits Saskatoon, leads to flooding and power outages
An early-morning storm hit Saskatoon hard, leading to flooding, stalled cars and power outages across the city.
-
Hot weather with 'shots' of cooler temperatures expected for August: Weather Network
Most of Canada is expected to see very warm weather in August, punctuated by periods of cooler-than-normal temperatures, The Weather Network projects.
Regina
-
Sask. Housing Corp. reports over $92K in 'misappropriated' funds: provincial loss report
The Government of Saskatchewan reported losses of more than $93,000 of public funds for the second quarter of 2022, largely stemming from an alleged misappropriation of housing funds.
-
Ryan Murray bringing the Stanley Cup to Sask.
The Stanley Cup will be making an appearance in Saskatchewan this week.
-
Summer storm hits Saskatoon, leads to flooding and power outages
An early-morning storm hit Saskatoon hard, leading to flooding, stalled cars and power outages across the city.
Atlantic
-
What you should know about monkeypox, according to Dr. Lisa Barrett
With the World Health Organization declaring monkeypox a global health emergency on July 23, Nova Scotian infectious disease expert Dr. Lisa Barrett is offering her insight into the virus.
-
Nova Scotia Health working to get more rapid COVID-19 tests to meet demand
Nova Scotia Health says it is working to meet the increased demand for COVID-19 rapid tests in the province.
-
New ropeless fishing technology, which can help save whales, tested off N.L.
A renowned whale scientist says the deployment last month of ropeless fishing gear off Newfoundland was symbolic for him.
Toronto
-
Father of 4-year-old girl fatally struck by train in Mississauga, Ont. speaks out
The father of a four-year-old girl who was struck and killed by a GO train in Mississauga, Ont. last week is speaking out for the first time since the accident.
-
Ontario health minister refuses to acknowledge whether hospital shutdowns are acceptable
The Ontario Liberals are calling on Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Sylvia Jones to break weeks of silence and address growing hospital emergency room and intensive care unit closures.
-
Waterpark at Canada's Wonderland partially reopens following weekend fire
Most of Canada's Wonderland’s 20-acre waterpark will be reopening on Tuesday following a weekend fire.
Montreal
-
Montrealer faces life sentence after officials say his drugs killed 4 people in U.S.
A Montreal man is facing a life sentence in the United States after pleading guilty to importing fentanyl into that country from his Canadian prison cell.
-
Quebec reports 12 more COVID-19 deaths and 1 more hospitalization
Quebec's health ministry reported Tuesday that 12 more people have died due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, for a total of 15,971 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
-
Rapper slowthai explains meaning behind swastika T-shirt worn at Osheaga
Rapper slowthai was forced to explain the meaning behind a controversial T-shirt worn during his performance at last weekend's Osheaga Music and Arts Festival in Montreal.
Ottawa
-
Two men charged after police seize loaded handgun in ByWard Market
Two men are facing a list of charges after police seized a loaded handgun in the ByWard Market over the long weekend.
-
One person extricated from car following three-vehicle crash in southeast Ottawa
One person has been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after crash involving two cars and a dump truck Tuesday morning.
-
Man hauled out of trench near Chateau Laurier
Ottawa firefighters helped rescue a man who had fallen down a trench near the Chateau Laurier Tuesday morning.
Kitchener
-
Swimmer who died after search of Guelph Lake identified as 14-year-old Mississauga boy
A swimmer died Sunday after being seen in distress at Guelph Lake. It’s the second swimming death at Guelph Lake Conservation Area in two weeks and the third local water-related death in the same period.
-
Investigation into Old Marina Restaurant fire continues in Puslinch, Ont.
As investigators continue to look into what caused a devastating fire at the Old Marina Restaurant in Puslinch, Ont., many have been stopping by the scene and reminiscing about the historic building.
-
Father of 4-year-old girl fatally struck by train in Mississauga, Ont. speaks out
The father of a four-year-old girl who was struck and killed by a GO train in Mississauga, Ont. last week is speaking out for the first time since the accident.
Northern Ontario
-
Winnipeg man killed on Hwy. 11 in collision near Smooth Rock Falls, Ont.
A 34-year-old man from Winnipeg was killed Monday evening on Highway 11 just west of Smooth Rock Falls.
-
Timmins suspect charged with sex assault, extortion
A 52-year-old resident of Timmins is facing several disturbing charges related to incidents that began in 2018.
-
One person killed in crash near Latchford, Ont., Monday
One person was killed Monday afternoon on Highway 11 near Latchford, Ontario Provincial Police said.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police investigating West End homicide's 'suspicious circumstances'
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are investigating the “suspicious circumstances” surrounding a West End homicide.
-
Winnipeg man killed on Hwy. 11 in collision near Smooth Rock Falls, Ont.
A 34-year-old man from Winnipeg was killed Monday evening on Highway 11 just west of Smooth Rock Falls.
-
IN PHOTOS: Folklorama returns to Winnipeg
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Manitobans are once again able to celebrate cultures together.
Vancouver
-
Winner of Vancouver's annual fireworks competition unveiled
The winner of Vancouver's annual fireworks competition was unveiled by organizers Tuesday.
-
B.C. mountain resort using snow-making machines as defence against growing wildfire
Operators of a B.C. mountain resort say snow-making machines are being used to defend the village against a growing wildfire.
-
Do dogs understand intention? New study looks at how much pets grasp
While it's no secret that dogs love receiving treats, a new study is considering whether the animals actually understand the intention behind the interaction.
Vancouver Island
-
Suspicious fire shuts down Tim Hortons location in Nanaimo, B.C.
Nanaimo RCMP are investigating an overnight fire that damaged a Tim Hortons location early Tuesday morning.
-
Man in hospital, another in custody after shooting in Nanaimo, B.C.
One man was taken to hospital and another man was taken into police custody after a shooting Monday near the visitor information centre in Nanaimo, B.C.
-
Victoria calls on feds to allow high-dose THC products at Victoria Cannabis Buyers Club
Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps has penned a letter to Health Canada calling on the federal government to grant the Victoria Cannabis Buyers Club an exemption for the products it sells to its members.