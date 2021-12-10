Candy Cane Lane to open Friday night, debut car-free dates

The final preparations at Candy Cane Lane are being made for the west Edmonton neighbourhood's reveal to the public Friday night.

Organizers are featuring a new element in 2021: two-car free nights on Dec. 12 and 19.

Every other night, Edmontonians will be able to walk or drive through the several blocks of decorated homes.

"We were unsure if we should have a big event like this, if it was a smart idea," Duane Hunter, an organizer, told CTV News Edmonton.

"But after speaking with everybody involved and consulting with [Alberta Health Services] and the city, we found it was a good idea and we could do it safely."

Candy Cane Lane is open from 6 to 10 p.m. every night until New Year's Day. Visitors are asked to bring an Edmonton Food Bank donation.

Candy Cane Lane did open in 2020, but with adjustments for the pandemic.