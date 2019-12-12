Cannabis store robbery leaves Edmonton police searching for suspects
Police vehicles surround a west Edmonton CannaMart, and an empty pick-up truck. Dec.12, 2019. (CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- Police searched a west Edmonton neighbourhood for a pair of suspects Thursday night, after a cannabis store was robbed.
The robbery happened at the CannaMart located at 175 Street and Stony Plain Rd. around 9 p.m.
No injuries were reported, and no arrests had been made as off 11 p.m., an Edmonton Police Service staff sergeant confirmed.
EPS would not comment on what was stolen or if a weapon was used or not, because its robbery section had taken over the file.
Several police officers including a canine unit and a tactical team could be seen searching the Britannia-Youngstown neighbourhood east of the scene.
Air 1 also assisted in the search from the air.