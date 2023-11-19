Canuck-themed musical promises 'more hits, more fun' in return to Mayfield Dinner Theatre

The Mayfield Dinner Theatre has rebooted a popular – and patriotic – production.

Canada Rocks, a musical review of Canadian artistry and culture, has returned to the theatre after five years.

Director Kate Ryan said the show has been a highly requested one to bring back, and she's excited for the remix.

"We have lots of really fun scenes, and characters and iconic figures that we meet along the way," she said. "It's really just celebrating the incredible artistry that we have."

The show spans eras and genres, incorporating the music of big Canadian names like Gordon Lightfoot, Anne Murray, Alanis Morisette, Shania Twain and the Tragically Hip.

"It's music that will bring back memories," Ryan said. "Times that we celebrated, times that we used music to get us through the tough times too."

Tyler Check was a performer in the first run of Canada Rocks in 2018. He is returning to the stage in the reboot, where he plays Stompin' Tom Connors and Neil Young.

"It's been amazing to see how this show has evolved since the first one," Check said. "The first one was wonderful, but it just feels like 2.0. It's even stronger, more hits, more fun."

"I think people even if they've seen it before, they're going to take away something new when they see it this time," he added.

The show runs until Jan. 28. For more information or to buy tickets, click here.