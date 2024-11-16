Junior-age hockey players get more options with new NCAA rules

National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division one schools have new rules — now welcoming Canadian Hockey League (CHL) players with open arms.

Until now, CHL players were not allowed to play for U.S. colleges because players were deemed to be professionals due to the monthly stipends they receive.

The change was announced on Nov. 7. People involved in Canadian junior hockey have since confirmed to CTV that dozens of players are leaving their current teams.

Six from the Western Hockey League alone have already committed to head to the NCAA next season.

"We're pleased that that evolves to a more flexible scenario for players," says Western Hockey League (WHL) Commissioner Dan Near.

Shawn Belle is the coach of a U-18 team in the Junior Prospects Hockey League. He says this is giving young players more options for their futures in hockey, and placing less pressure on those decisions.

He himself chose major junior hockey over the NCAA, and he's happy this change has come into place.

"It was a bit of a joke like that. You're putting all your eggs into this basket that you had to be drafted at 15 and it was the be-all-end-all. And to me it's well, 'You still have a long career ahead of you.'"

The WHL hopes players will follow through with their Standard Player Agreements, staying in the league through their 19-year-old season, but says this is not mandatory.

It says it will work with players on a case-by-case basis, and that each player is guaranteed a scholarship for every year played in the WHL.

That applies to Canadian and U.S. post-secondaries.

"That could always be used in the U.S. or Canada. It was just whether you could play hockey or not," says Near. "We're not changing a lot as it relates to our operating practice."

Until now, the Canadian university sports league, USports, was the main destination for CHL graduates.

The University of Alberta Golden Bears say they're still going to recruit from those leagues, now there's just more competition.

"Selfishly, you know, it kind of gave us a little bit better market when those players weren't eligible. But for the betterment of hockey and, in Canada, for development opportunities for a lot of young Canadian guys, I think it's a good thing," says Stan Marple, General Manager of the Golden Bears.

He says regardless of the rule change, he believes USports will stay competitive.

The change officially comes into effect August 1, 2025.