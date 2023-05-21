Cat yoga a purrrfect way for Edmontonians to enjoy the long weekend

Sunday marked day two of the Edmonton International Cat Festival, and participants marked the occasion by participating in cat yoga.

It's one way participants can get comfortable with a feline, and maybe take home a new furry friend.

"We have 13 in the room today, so that's almost a one-to-one ratio," said Shereen Zink of the Edmonton International Cat Festival.

"They're all adoptable. Community Cats alone I think has over 50 kittens that are up for adoption. It is kitten season, and we're doing our best to help get them adopted."

The festival runs until next Sunday with activities and adoption events every day.