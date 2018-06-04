CTV News has learned three cats were abandoned in an Edmonton Humane Society (EHS) vehicle for more than three weeks.

EHS released a statement to CTV News confirming the information. Three cats were “unknowingly left” in a vehicle after they were transferred March 27 from Grande Prairie. They were found inside a vehicle April 18 when EHS staff were preparing for another transfer.

The three cats – Magic, Lucky and Chance – were found dehydrated and had urine burns on their feet, EHS medical records show.

The cats were treated by EHS staff, then transferred to the Calgary Humane Society (CHS), where they were adopted.

CHS said it was not aware of the incident in Edmonton, and the cats were adopted before they learned about it.

“When we did learn about the transport issue, we contacted the adopters to ensure the cats were doing well and to see if they had any health issues.” said Sage Pullen McIntosh, CHS’ Senior Manager of Communications and Community Relations.

EHS said it has since conducted an internal review. The organization has also introduced new checks and balances in an attempt to prevent a similar incident during future transfers.