A tornado developed east of Lac La Biche just before 6 p.m. Friday, Environment and Climate Change Canada confirms.

The storm that produced the tornado moved slowly away from the town as it tracked northeast. Tornado warnings for the region ended just before 7 p.m.

Later in the evening, a water spout was seen Cold Lake, Alta., 140 kilometres east of Lac La Biche.

CTV viewers Danielle Schreiner and Terry Rupp caught the event on camera.

Cold Lake is about 300 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.