Caught on camera: Confirmed tornado touchdown in northern Alberta, water spout seen at Cold Lake
Published Friday, June 28, 2019 6:49PM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 29, 2019 11:57AM MDT
A tornado developed east of Lac La Biche just before 6 p.m. Friday, Environment and Climate Change Canada confirms.
The storm that produced the tornado moved slowly away from the town as it tracked northeast. Tornado warnings for the region ended just before 7 p.m.
Later in the evening, a water spout was seen Cold Lake, Alta., 140 kilometres east of Lac La Biche.
CTV viewers Danielle Schreiner and Terry Rupp caught the event on camera.
Cold Lake is about 300 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.