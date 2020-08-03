EDMONTON -- A video of a man unleashing a racist tirade at an Edmonton liquor store has received hundreds of comments online.

The video was published by CTV News Edmonton employee Luc Tremblay. Tremblay said it was shot at the Olympia Liquor Store on 137 Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

A portion of the video can be watched above.

In the video, the man can be heard saying “I never knew how good this country was ‘til you people moved here.”

The comment was directed at an employee who was wearing a turban.

Tremblay said the exchange appeared to have started because the man did not want to wear a mask, which became a requirement under Edmonton’s new bylaw that came into effect on Saturday.