EDMONTON -- Mask wearing is now mandatory in all public indoor spaces in Edmonton.

Effective today, Wearing a mask or face covering is mandatory in all indoor public places and public vehicles. This applies to the publicly accessible areas of businesses/retail and includes Transit, Transit centres and LRT platforms.#WearAMaskYEG pic.twitter.com/l7zlfBBjKA — City of Edmonton (@CityofEdmonton) August 1, 2020

On Wednesday, city council voted 10-3 to make masks mandatory in all public indoor spaces.

The bylaw applies to not just city-owned facilities, but privately owned businesses, too. Face coverings will be required in retail stores, entertainment venues, rec centres, vehicles-for-hire and more.

The rule will not apply to anyone under the age of two, those who cannot put on or remove the mask on their own and those who cannot due to a physical or mental concern or limitation.

Rule violators could be fined $100.

Calgary and Banff have both instituted a similar rule, with $50 and $150 fines dished out. A $200 fine could be given to a businesses for not having proper mask signage as well.

Strathcona County will make masks mandatory in indoor county facilities and on transit as of Aug. 4.