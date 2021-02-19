Advertisement
Caught on camera: Train hits semi in Parkland County
Published Friday, February 19, 2021 3:01PM MST Last Updated Friday, February 19, 2021 3:25PM MST
EDMONTON -- No one was hurt after a train clipped the back of a semi trailer on Friday afternoon, police said.
The truck, which was carrying a load of vehicles, was partly stopped on the track when it was hit by the oncoming train.
According to police, the rail crossings south of Highway 16A at Golden Spike Road and Campsite Road were closed after the crash, but everything except the northbound lane on Golden Spike Road has since reopened.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.
