Investigators with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) have completed their investigation into a weekend house fire on the city’s south side.

Firefighters were called to the home on 97 Street and 70 Avenue after 10:30 p.m. Friday. Crews arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames.

Two people inside the home managed to escape safely.

Investigators have determined the fire started on the back deck of the home, but the cause has been left undetermined.

Damages are estimated at $300,000: $285,000 for the structure and $15,000 to contents.