Central Alberta Soccer Association president suspended over 'disgusting' and 'offensive' comments

The president of the Central Alberta Soccer Association (CASA) has been suspended indefinitely by Alberta Soccer after he reportedly made disparaging remarks about Canada Soccer's diversity initiatives.

Alberta Soccer says the comments were made in an email from Mulder's account to several of its employees.

A spokesperson for Alberta Soccer called the comments disgusting and offensive.

"It was almost like getting punched in the stomach," Lisa Grant, president of Alberta Soccer, told CTV News Edmonton. "Many of the staff were very emotional receiving the email, so the decision was not really a tough decision. It was to suspend him immediately."

CASA provided a written statement to CTV News in regards to the suspension.

"Mulder’s comments and opinions in an email to ASA do not reflect the values, principles and policies of CASA and are not a reflection of the proactive steps CASA has taken to make soccer a safe and inclusive environment for our members."

Mulder will have a hearing before an independent review board if he decides to appeal his suspension.

A copy of Mulder's comments was not provided to CTV News.

