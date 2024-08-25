Woman killed while crossing Ellerslie Rd. in southeast Edmonton

A woman is dead after being hit by a car on Ellerslie Road S.W. on Saturday night.

At around 9:30 p.m., police said a 2008 Toyota Camry heading east on Ellerslie Road "crossed the intersection" at 66 Street as the light changed from yellow to red.

At the same time, a 54-year-old woman had begun crossing before the pedestrian signal activated. The Camry hit her, and she died.

Police said the 19-year-old driver of the Camry was not injured and remained at the scene.

Speed and alcohol are not believed to have been factors in the crash.

It is unclear if the driver of the Camry was attempting to clear the intersection, or if they entered the intersection as the light changed.

