A bookstore on Whyte Ave is nearing its final chapter.

The Chapters on the corner of Whyte Ave and 105 Street, which has been in business for more than two decades, will be shutting down in January, according to real estate blog EdmontonCommercial.com.

An employee told CTV News Edmonton the store’s lease has not been renewed.

However, the company has not yet returned CTV News Edmonton’s request for comment.