Charges laid after 3 people stabbed in Wetaskiwin, Alta.

A 32-year-old man from Maskwacis, Alta., is facing charges after Mounties found three people with stab wounds in Wetaskiwin, Alta.

Police and paramedics responded to the scene in that city at 9 p.m. on Jan. 11.

"They located one male with stab wounds. Several minutes later, RCMP received a report of a second stabbing incident in Wetaskiwin," Cst. Cory Schultz wrote in a Tuesday news release.

"When RCMP arrived two additional victims were located. Both victims were transported to hospital with serious injuries and are expected to recover."

RCMP believe the stabbings were related and a man has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and failing to comply with release conditions.

He has been remanded into custody and his next appearance in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court has been set for Feb. 2.

Wetaskiwin is located roughly 70 kilometres south of Edmonton.