Charges laid after driver hits father and daughter on motorcycle in Fort Saskatchewan

A Fort Saskatchewan man has been charged with several offences, including impaired driving causing bodily harm and uttering threats, after a father and daughter were thrown from a motorcycle Thursday night following a rear-end collision on Highway 15 over the North Saskatchewan River.

RCMP said in a media release Friday night officers responded to a serious collision on the bridge which had closed the eastbound lanes.

Police said a truck rear-ended a motorcycle and continued driving, dragging the motorcycle for about a kilometre to Highway 21. They said the driver and passenger of the motorcycle, a father and daughter, were thrown from it, suffered significant injuries and were taken to hospital in Edmonton in very serious condition.

RCMP said they quickly located the suspect vehicle, which had fled the scene, and arrested the 27-year-old driver.

He was charged with 11 offences, including driving while over the legal blood-alcohol concentration limit of 80 mg per 100 ml of blood (0.08), failing to render assistance as a driver in an accident, uttering threats, two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm and two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The driver was released from custody after a judicial hearing on Friday and is slated to next appear in Fort Saskatchewan court on Aug. 15.