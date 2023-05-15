Charges laid following RCMP shelter-in-place alert in Ponoka County

About a week after Mounties warned some residents in Ponoka County to stay in their homes because of an "armed and dangerous" man, charges were announced Monday.

A shelter-in-place was issued by RCMP on May 7 for people in the area of Township Road 422 and Range Road 245A.

Officers were looking for 30-year-old Zachary Dylan Littlechild in relation to shots being fired at a vehicle and an assault, both in Maskwacis.

"Maskwacis RCMP alerted neighbouring detachments of the suspect and possible vehicle description. An officer with Wetaskiwin RCMP located the vehicle and observed it pull onto Highway 611," Cpl. Troy Savinkoff wrote in a release.

"A pursuit was initiated assisted by local members. During the pursuit, an occupant in the vehicle was observed to be shooting a firearm at police."

The chase ended when the suspect vehicle rolled over on Range Road 250 near Highway 52. The driver of the vehicle was arrested but the passenger fled on foot, police said.

Littlechild was then found and arrested the next morning after a resident called police about a suspicious person. Police said a gun was seized from him during his arrest.

He is now facing 18 charges, including flight from peace officer, assault, pointing a firearm and discharging a firearm with intent.

Littlechild has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Wetaskiwin on June 6.

Stephen Bradley Erminskin, 38, from Maskwacis is also facing charges in the case, including possession of a firearm in a vehicle, dangerous operation of a vehicle and flight for a peace officer.

He has also been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Wetaskiwin on Tuesday.

An ambulance, RCMP cruiser and helicopter were in the area of Township Road 422 and Range Road 245A during the search for a man Mounties believed to be "armed and dangerous" on Sunday, May 7. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)