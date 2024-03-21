EDMONTON
    Charges laid in Alberta Avenue stabbing death

    Tjijandjeua Gift Tjaveondja, 30, died after being stabbed in the area of 118 Avenue and 97 Street on March 17, 2024. (Marek Tkach/CTV News Edmonton) Tjijandjeua Gift Tjaveondja, 30, died after being stabbed in the area of 118 Avenue and 97 Street on March 17, 2024. (Marek Tkach/CTV News Edmonton)
    A man has been charged with second-degree murder after allegedly stabbing another man early Sunday morning near Alberta Avenue.

    Police found Tjijandjeua Gift Tjaveondja, 30, critically injured near 118 Avenue and 97 Street around 12:15 a.m. He died in hospital shortly after.

    An autopsy Wednesday found Tjaveondja died from a stab wound to the chest.

    Thursday, 31-year-old Dakota Johnson was charged with second-degree murder and assault with a weapon. Police said the two men did not know each other.

    According to police, Tjaveondja was stabbed several blocks away on 118 Avenue and 101 street. Officers believe more people were involved and they are looking for dash cam or security footage from that area around that time.

    Anyone with information, particularly security or dash-cam footage from the area at that time is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567.

    Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

