EDMONTON -- A 37-year-old man is facing second-degree murder charges after a 48-year-old man was found dead in Parkland County on Oct. 2.

Jamie Saulteaux was found dead in the Paul First Nation Transfer Station, RCMP said.

An autopsy found he died of blunt force trauma injuries, police said.

On Oct. 5, Christopher Adam Appleby was charged with second-degree murder.

Appleby is in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.