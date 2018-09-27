A 15-year-old boy has been charged after he allegedly stabbed a bus driver several times in Mill Woods early Wednesday morning.

Edmonton police responded to a report of an assault at the Mill Woods Transit Centre at approximately 3:40 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 65-year-old bus driver suffering from multiple injuries.

The president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 569, Mark Tetterington, told CTV News the driver was stabbed 13 times.

According to Tetterington, the 15-year-old asked the bus driver for a ride downtown. The driver followed protocol and called for a peace officer to pick up the teenager. The boy then allegedly pulled out a knife and attacked the driver.

The 65-year-old was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. He was released later Wednesday.

When police arrived, the 15-year-old was in the driver’s seat of the bus attempting to drive away.

The teenager has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public and theft of a motor vehicle.

His identity will be protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.