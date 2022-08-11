Charges pending after cyclist struck in crosswalk

An 18-year-old sustained serious injuries when he was hit by a driver who was heading onto Anthony Henday Drive Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the crash happened around 3 p.m. in the marked crosswalk at 50 Street on the ramp to westbound Anthony Henday Drive.

The 18-year-old man was walking his bicycle westbound when he was hit.

Although his injuries were serious, he was expected to survive.

Charges are pending against the driver, police said.