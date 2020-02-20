EDMONTON -- A junior RCMP constable accused of attacking three men with a knife at an Edmonton McDonald's in 2013 is no longer facing charges.

The charges against Benjamen Kozlovich were stayed following a preliminary hearing on Feb. 14.

Kozlovich was being tried for aggravated assault and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Prosecution decides to stay charges when they believe there is no reasonable likelihood of conviction.

In January 2019, police say an armed man began fighting three men outside of a McDonald's on Castle Downs Road.

One man was seriously hurt. Another sustained "life-altering" injuries, police said.

At the time, Kozlovich was a junior constable at the Langley, B.C., RCMP detachment. He was arrested in Chilliwack, B.C., and B.C. RCMP said it would investigate his employment.