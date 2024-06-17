EDMONTON
Edmonton & Area Weather

    • Josh Classen's forecast: Week starts cool, finishes with some heat

    An aerial image of the North Saskatchewan River valley in central Edmonton taken over River Valley Road near Groat Road Bridge on June 14, 2024. (Cam Wiebe / CTV News Edmonton) An aerial image of the North Saskatchewan River valley in central Edmonton taken over River Valley Road near Groat Road Bridge on June 14, 2024. (Cam Wiebe / CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    We're into the last few days of spring and it's been a season dominated by cooler-than-average days.

    Since March 19th (the Spring Equinox), Edmonton has had:

    • 41 days with temperatures more than one degree below average;
    • 18 days with temperatures within one degree of average; and 
    • 28 days with temperatures more than one degree above average.

    If the forecast holds, we'll end up with:

    • 43 days with temperatures BELOW average;
    • 19 days with average temperatures; and
    • 28 days with temperatures above average. 

    BUT...it looks like all of that will flip once we hit we hit the Summer Solstice.

    Daytime highs are forecast to be above average through most of the first week of the new season (there are just a few days expected right around average).

    AND...there's some legit heat heading our way for Friday-Sunday with daytime highs in the 25 to 30 C range.

    Until then, a few more cool days.

    Daytime highs are forecast to be in the low to mid teens today and Tuesday and then right around 20 C on Wednesday.

    Gusty today, with a mix of sun and cloud. A few showers and thunderstorms will develop in central and southern Alberta this afternoon.

    Most of that action should be south of the Edmonton region.

    In the mountains, we have a chance of some snow at higher elevations and showers or mixed precipitation in the lower elevations.

    There's also a chance of some showers in the Fort McMurray region this afternoon.

    Tuesday also has a SLIGHT risk of a shower or thunderstorm for the Edmonton region in the afternoon.

    But, most (probably all) of the precip will be south of the city.

     

    Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

    Today - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon.

    Wind: NW 20 gusting to 40 km/h midday and this afternoon.

    High: 14

     

    Tonight - A few clouds.

    9pm: 9

     

    Tuesday - Morning sun. Partly cloudy in the afternoon.

    Morning Low: 4

    Afternoon High: 15

     

    Wednesday - Sunny with a few clouds.

    Morning Low: 7

    Afternoon High: 20

     

    Thursday - Sunny with a few clouds.

    SUMMER SOLSTICE

    Morning Low: 10

    Afternoon High: 23

     

    Friday - Mainly sunny.

    Morning Low: 13

    Afternoon High: 26

     

    Saturday - Mainly sunny.

    Morning Low: 13

    Afternoon High: 28  

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Symbolic meaning behind Princess of Wales' style choices at first public appearance since diagnosis revealed

    The Trooping the Colour marked the first public outing this year for the Princess of Wales, who has not been seen at any official royal engagements since December 2023. We now know that was due to abdominal surgery and preventive chemotherapy, with no return to public life anytime soon. But the Princess of Wales chose this occasion to soft launch her return to royal life, and it was eagerly anticipated.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News