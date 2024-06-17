Josh Classen's forecast: Week starts cool, finishes with some heat

We're into the last few days of spring and it's been a season dominated by cooler-than-average days.

Since March 19th (the Spring Equinox), Edmonton has had:

41 days with temperatures more than one degree below average;

18 days with temperatures within one degree of average; and

28 days with temperatures more than one degree above average.

If the forecast holds, we'll end up with:

43 days with temperatures BELOW average;

19 days with average temperatures; and

28 days with temperatures above average.

BUT...it looks like all of that will flip once we hit we hit the Summer Solstice.

Daytime highs are forecast to be above average through most of the first week of the new season (there are just a few days expected right around average).

AND...there's some legit heat heading our way for Friday-Sunday with daytime highs in the 25 to 30 C range.

Until then, a few more cool days.

Daytime highs are forecast to be in the low to mid teens today and Tuesday and then right around 20 C on Wednesday.

Gusty today, with a mix of sun and cloud. A few showers and thunderstorms will develop in central and southern Alberta this afternoon.

Most of that action should be south of the Edmonton region.

In the mountains, we have a chance of some snow at higher elevations and showers or mixed precipitation in the lower elevations.

There's also a chance of some showers in the Fort McMurray region this afternoon.

Tuesday also has a SLIGHT risk of a shower or thunderstorm for the Edmonton region in the afternoon.

But, most (probably all) of the precip will be south of the city.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon.

Wind: NW 20 gusting to 40 km/h midday and this afternoon.

High: 14

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: 9

Tuesday - Morning sun. Partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 15

Wednesday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 20

Thursday - Sunny with a few clouds.

SUMMER SOLSTICE

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 23

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 26

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 28