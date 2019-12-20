A charcuterie board is a beautiful and efficient way to feed a group of people.

Cecilia Groblicka from The Cavern shared her advice on making a festive charcuterie board for your holiday menu.

She recommends labelling the cheeses on your board so people know what they are eating. She also suggests cutting the cheeses for easy grabbing.

Add meats, dried fruit, fresh fruit, pickles and nuts to fill in the gaps. Add what you want or have handy, every board is different.

All of Cecelia's picks are available in store, or you can order one of The Cavern's signature cheese and charcuterie boards.