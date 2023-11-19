Child, 3 adults in hospital after Sunday crash near Edmonton International Airport: EPS

Four people, including a child, are in the hospital after a crash near the Edmonton International Airport Sunday night.

Police say the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Highway 19 between Range Road 253 and 254.

Investigators believe one of the vehicles hit a deer on the Highway and crossed over into the oncoming lane.

A 66-year-old man driving a Toyota Rav 4, and his pasenger, a 10-year-old boy, were taken to hospital with serious injuries. The second passenger, a 65-year-old was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police say the 66-year-old man is in stable condition.

A 38-year-old woman was driving the other car, a Toyota Camry. She was taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police said at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night that Highway 19 near the crash would remain closed for several more hours.