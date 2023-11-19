EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Child, 3 adults in hospital after Sunday crash near Edmonton International Airport: EPS

    An Edmonton police vehicle is seen in this file photo. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) An Edmonton police vehicle is seen in this file photo. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
    Four people, including a child, are in the hospital after a crash near the Edmonton International Airport Sunday night.
     
    Police say the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Highway 19 between Range Road 253 and 254.
     
    Investigators believe one of the vehicles hit a deer on the Highway and crossed over into the oncoming lane.
     
    A 66-year-old man driving a Toyota Rav 4, and his pasenger, a 10-year-old boy, were taken to hospital with serious injuries. The second passenger, a 65-year-old was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. 
     
    Police say the 66-year-old man is in stable condition. 
     
    A 38-year-old woman was driving the other car, a Toyota Camry. She was taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
     
    Police said at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night that Highway 19 near the crash would remain closed for several more hours.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News