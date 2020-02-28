EDMONTON -- A seven-year-old child was killed and four other people were injured in a fire between several mobile homes in Red Deer County Friday morning.

The child's body was found in one of the homes in Les's Trailer Park at 9 a.m., after the fire was extinguished.

A man, a woman, and two boys were taken to hospital. Some of their injuries were considered life threatening.

Blackfalds RCMP said they were called to the trailer park, west of Red Deer, at 2 a.m.

Firefighters found three homes ablaze and evacuated surrounding properties.

A search of the three homes was still underway as of late morning.

RCMP and fire investigators are looking into the incident.