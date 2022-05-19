Chinatown worker critically injured in unprovoked assault: employer

The owner of a Chinatown auto body shop is hoping for a miracle after his employee and friend of more than 30 years was nearly beaten to death by a stranger at work.

According to Tony Hai, owner of Albert's Autobody at the corner of 106 Avenue and 98 Street, a surveillance system captured the unprovoked attack Wednesday afternoon.

CTV News Edmonton has not seen the footage. Hai says police are reviewing it.

"We spend literally like four hours looking at it. There was no reason," he told CTV News Edmonton on Thursday, standing on the sidewalk outside his shop.

Around 4 p.m., he had been called about a disturbance at his business. He and a security team arrived to find the employee unconscious and a person they didn't know inside the shop.

"He wasn't even breathing," Hai recalled.

The worker was taken to hospital in critical and unstable condition.

"The last I heard, in fact it was this morning from one of his brothers, apparently he is on life support right now," Hai added.

"The gentleman has been working with me since I opened up in 1989. And he's actually turning 65, I believe, in February of next year. He was getting ready to retire," he said through tears. "He's actually like a brother to me. Not just an employee."

Tony Hai, owner of Albert's Autobody on 98 Street, says his worker was nearly beaten to death in an unprovoked assault on May 18, 2022.

1 IN CUSTODY: POLICE

Police have released few details about the attack. They say officers responded around 4 p.m. and took one person into custody, but no charges had been announced as of early Thursday afternoon.

Hai said he has seen an increase in disturbing incidents in Chinatown over 30 years of business, but none so disturbing as what happened on Wednesday.

"I always thought that because I've been here so long and all that, I thought I've seen everything, but obviously not. And this is the first time violen[ce] actually occurred and unfortunately it's not just a simple bruise or broken bone or anything like that.

"Right now, the guy might lose his life."

A little less than two years ago, Hai hired private firm Assertive Protective Services. One of the company's team's was on the scene within minutes on Wednesday and helped trail the attacker until police arrived.

The call to main dispatch came in as a "troubled person" and possible assault, according to CEO Tyrone Jones.

"Troubled person" is one of the most common types of calls to come in, Jones said, along with loitering, intoxication, and disturbance. The company receives 15 to 20 calls a day.

"It's come to a point that these businesses have felt they need to hire privatized security to receive some form of assistance," he commented.

Hai is in awe over the whole ordeal.

"Can you imagine a person you can actually get together as an employer and employee for 33 years? And a lot of marriages doesn't even last that long," he said.

"I hope a miracle would happen."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson