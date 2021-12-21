Chris Jones returns to Edmonton as Elks new head coach, general manager

The Edmonton Elks have named former team head coach Chris Jones as the club’s new head coach and general manager.

The announcement comes after the team won just three of 11 games and missed the playoffs. Head coach Jaime Elizondo, general manager Brock Sunderland and team president Chris Presson were all let go after the season.

Jones was the EE’s head coach for the 2014 and 2015 seasons. He led the team to a Grey Cup win in 2015 but left a week later to be head coach and general manager of the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The 54-year-old left the Roughriders after being named Coach of the Year in 2018, joining the NFL's Cleveland Browns as a defensive assistant coach.

He served as head coach of South Pittsburg High School in Tennessee for part of the 2021 season before returning to the CFL in September, being named a defensive consultant for the Toronto Argonauts.

Edmonton last made the playoffs in 2017 and haven't reached the Grey Cup since Jones first departed.