EDMONTON -- The death of a man in Edmonton on Christmas Day has been deemed a homicide.

Police were called to 117 Street and 107 Avenue around 7:20 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

Several people were seen leaving the area in vehicles as they arrived.

A 28-year-old man was found injured outside an apartment building. Paramedics attempted to treat him on scene, but he died.

An autopsy determined that Abdinasir Abdullahi Shiredied from a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about the shooting or what led up to it is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.