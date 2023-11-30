Christmas market at Fort Edmonton Park shines spotlight on local businesses

Organizers say this year's Christmas market at Fort Edmonton Park is the biggest yet.

For the next three weeks, more than 100 vendors will rotate around the park.

Visitors can also watch a play, meet Santa or take a sleigh ride.

Kirsta Franke, the market's executive director, says the festive tradition helps support the local economy.

"This is an opportunity for us to give local businesses a platform around the holidays and make sure they're being supported by customers during this important time and being recognized for the work that they're doing in the city," Franke told CTV News Edmonton.

The market will be open Thursday to Sunday until Dec. 17.