Citadel ends 2023 season with swashbuckling story of 3 Musketeers

A classic tale will take the stage for the last production of the Citadel's 2023 season.

The Three Musketeers will bring romance, action and comedy to the Shoctor Theatre on April 20.

The story is based on Alexandre Dumas' novel by the same name. It follows the story of swordsman D'Artagnan in his quest to prove himself worthy enough to join the famed Musketeers.

“A cast of 17 incredible actors, fantastic sword-fighting, gorgeous sets and costumes (built right here at the Citadel) make this an incredible night of live theatre for the whole family," said the Citadel's artistic director Daryl Cloran in a press release.

The production runs until May 14. A "pay what you choose" night will be held on April 21, with tickets available at the box office on the day of the performance.

For more information on the show, or to buy tickets, visit the Citadel's website.