EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 'They just go ham': How a small insect is leaving a big mess in some Edmonton neighbourhoods

    Share

    If you've wondered what that sticky stuff all over your car and sidewalk is, it's all thanks to a tiny insect who leaves a big mess.

    Aphids feed on the sap from trees and other plants, and the by-product of that has recently left some Edmonton neighbourhoods feeling a little tacky.

    "Their excrement is what we call honeydew," arborist Felix Reichel said. "When there's a really large population, they just go ham and everything gets sticky."

    Streets with older trees, like elms, are more likely to see large aphid populations. While the insects are more active in the spring, Reichel said the recent heat is helping the population boom.

    A car can be seen covered in sticky honeydew, excreted by aphids, in Westmount on July 10, 2024. (Miriam Valdes-Carletti/CTV News Edmonton)That's thanks to a prolific reproduction rate, said Mike Jenkins, a senior scientist with the City of Edmonton.

    "They give birth to clones of themselves, and those clones are actually already pregnant with their own clones," he said. "And they can give birth every couple of days, so they can have 40 to 50 generations in a season."

    Jenkins said the city of Edmonton typically doesn't treat for aphids, due in part to their rapid reproduction, as well as the impacts on the wider ecosystem.

    "An insecticide is likely to take out a number of their natural enemies as well," he added. "And the aphids can reproduce much more quickly than the predators can come back."

    A ladybird, a natural predator of aphids, can be seen on a leaf in Westmount on July 10, 2024. (Miriam Valdes-Carletti)Healthy trees are not generally at risk from aphid activity, but Jenkins said little green bugs can stress or damage smaller garden plants in large numbers.

    To keep them under control, Jenkins and Reichel recommend releasing a few ladybirds – a main predator for aphids – or spraying plants down with water to knock the aphids off.

    As for the honeydew, it's harmless to humans, so the best strategy is to hit the car wash.

    "In terms of aphids and trees, (they're) usually not really considered a pest except for the amount of honeydew that they're producing," Jenkins said. "Soap and water is the best way to clear that."

    With files from CTV News Edmonton's Miriam Valdes-Carletti

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Should you wait to buy or sell your home?

    The Bank of Canada is expected to announce its key interest rate decision in less than two weeks. Last month, the bank lowered its key interest rate to 4.7 per cent, marking its first rate cut since March 2020.

    Tips for staying safe against blue-green algae this summer

    With temperatures rising for the oncoming summer, many shutdowns due to the toxic blue-green algae has made for a tough time finding a safe spot to swim in the region – with one of the most recent shutdowns at Cunard Pond Beach in Halifax.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News