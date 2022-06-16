City closes trails as North Saskatchewan River water levels expected to peak Friday

The city has closed four low-lying trails as water levels in the North Saskatchewan River rise.

Officials say water levels are expected to rise over the next 24 hours, peaking on Friday morning. High water levels may cause some flooding in areas running along the river.

Emily Murphy Park to Kinsmen Park Trail, Highlands lower trail, river loop trail alongside Fort Edmonton Park, and Gold Bar Park lower trail have been closed because of the threat of flooding.

The city says other trails could be closed on short notice, and encourages trail users to check the online trail closures map before heading out.

They’re offering the following tips for staying safe as water levels rise: