The redevelopment of Rossdale is a step closer to reality after city councillors expressed support Tuesday for the core elements of the City's River Crossing plan.

Those elements include the continued presence of Re/Max Field for at least the next decade, the construction of an Indigenous interpretive park and a commitment to keep Rossdale Road open to traffic after discussion that it could be closed.

"I think we’re getting close, good community buy in, and a feasible development concept and a manageable infrastructure burden," said Mayor Don Iveson.

Councillors also agreed that redevelopment work should start at the water with the goal of better linking the area with the North Saskatchewan River.

"We want to see it really become an amazing attraction for the city and the region, maybe even internationally eventually," said Ian O'Donnell with the Downtown Business Association.

Councillors believe a repurposed power plant could act as a development driver in the area with a more accessible waterfront drawing visitors.

"Have a little taste of what to come figuratively and literally, by having a restaurant, maybe a brewery and being able to celebrate that, stop for a bite, enjoy the valley, linger and bring more people," said O'Donnell.

A plan for a four-kilometre long canal that could be frozen for winter skating didn't make the cut.

The City estimates there's at least $80 million worth of work to do and councillors still need to approve the plan in full.