A tent city has sprung up outside the Bissell Centre after the City's park rangers dismantled homeless encampments in the river valley.

There are so many people living in tents this summer that a second set of sidewalk campers has set up what neighbours call “Tent Town" near the Bissell Centre, with another grouping a few blocks away just outside the Hope Mission.

A spokesman for the Bissell Centre told CTV News Edmonton it has been advised all the temporary residents have been advised they must leave next week. The Bissell Centre is making arrangements to find shelter for them.

Ward 6 Coun. Scott McKeen says he is set to put forward a temporary solution: a supervised site for those choosing, for many reasons, to live in tents.

He says the long-term goal is to fund a shelter that can house approximately 900 people to combat the short supply for Edmonton’s homeless population.